Feb 5 AP Alternative Assets LP :

* Net asset value at Dec. 31, 2014 was $2.14 billion, or $28.08 per unit

* This reflects a net decrease in net assets after contributions, distributions and unit purchases of approximately $0.9 million, or $0.02 per common unit during the quarter and an increase of $202.3 million or $2.65 per common unit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)