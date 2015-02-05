(Refiles story to remove the redundant word that from the third bullet point.)

Feb 5 Digia Oyj

* Q4 net sales 27.2 million euros ($30.92 million) versus 26.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit ex-items 2.5 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* Will propose a dividend of 0.05 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)