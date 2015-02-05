BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA DKK 320 mln, above expectations
* STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN GN HEARING AND GN AUDIO – RESOUND LINX 3D ANNOUNCED AT AAA
Feb 5 Digia Oyj
* Q4 net sales 27.2 million euros ($30.92 million) versus 26.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit ex-items 2.5 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* Will propose a dividend of 0.05 euro per share
* Gemalto nv - Gemalto’s secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)