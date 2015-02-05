LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - BNP Paribas is planning to
restart issuing Tier 1 debt after a lengthy absence from the
market in a bid to address a potential 34bn capital gap under
new global rules.
The French bank wrote in today's results presentation that
it would resume Tier 1 sales to raise 500m annually on average
as well as placing 2bn to 3bn in Tier 2 every year to meet the
more stringent capital requirements by 2019.
These are much needed measures for the bank, which looks
short of capital under newly proposed rules to improve global
banks' safety and avoid taxpayer rescues.
Under the bank's calculations, it may have as much as a
34bn shortfall to meet a minimum 16% total loss-absorbing
capital (TLAC) ratio.
The FSB laid out plans in November last year that could
require global systemically important banks, or G-SIBs, to have
a safety buffer of TLAC equivalent to at least 16%-20% of
risk-weighted assets from January 2019.
2019 is the earliest date the TLAC requirements could kick
in.
"BNPP needs to show it can do Tier 1 and that it is working
on building a capital cushion," said a DCM banker. "Once they
have done that, the market will be able to move on and it will
be a lot easier for them to raise Tier 2 or bail-inable
instruments that can count for TLAC."
BNPP's business development plan for 2014-2016 referred to
the TLAC requirements, noting that the bank would undertake a
"gradual replacement of part of the senior debt with bail-inable
debt (not necessarily Tier 1 or Tier 2)".
Clearer terms around TLAC-eligible instruments are expected
by the end of 2015 once the FSB concludes the Quantitative
Impact Study of the new requirements.
As of year-end 2014, BNPP's wholesale medium- and long-term
funding structure comprised EUR8bn in Tier 1 debt and EUR13bn in
other subordinated debt. It also has EUR94bn of senior unsecured
and EUR31bn of secured paper outstanding.
While French peers Credit Agricole and Societe Generale have
already issued AT1, BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, has yet
to do so.
Under Basel III, banks are permitted to hold up to 1.5% of
their RWAs in the form of AT1 capital, which could eventually
count towards the TLAC requirements.
The French bank painted a pessimistic picture as it
delivered its results. It posted 2014 net income of EUR157m
after its profit was almost entirely wiped out last year by a
near USD9bn fine to settle a US sanctions violations case.
"The group is facing a deteriorating economic and interest
rate context compared to the base scenario," it said in a
statement. "The group is also facing a sharp rise in taxes on
banks in Europe."
But BNPP said its balance sheet is "rock-solid" with a fully
loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.3%. This is in line or
slightly higher than other banks which have already reported,
including BBVA (10.4%) and Santander (9.6%).
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)