Feb 5 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Q4 net interest income 477.2 million Danish crowns ($73 million) versus 457.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net loss 21.7 million crowns versus profit 152.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 204.8 million crowns versus 93.6 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1.60 crown per share

* Sees 2014 loan impairment to remain at an unchanged high level

* Sees in 2015, core earnings before impairment, adjusted for extraordinary issues regarding nets and data processing centre, to hover around 2014 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5350 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)