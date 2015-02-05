Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount C$1.4 billion
Maturity Date February 18, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.835
Reoffer price 99.835
Yield 1.159 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BMO & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN CA298785GT79
