Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 13, 2025
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.611
Reoffer price 99.611
Yield 2.419 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, GS & JPM
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
RegS ISIN XS1185955306
144A ISIN US471068AD80
