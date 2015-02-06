Feb 6 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Q4 operating revenue 4.42 billion Norwegian crowns ($588 million) (Reuters poll 4.42 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBITDA 545 million crowns (Reuters poll 518 million crowns)

* Board suggests a record-high dividend of 9.25 crowns per share for 2014

* Proposes an ordinary dividend for fiscal 2014 of 4.25 crowns/share and an extraordinary dividend of 5.00 crowns/share