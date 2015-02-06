BRIEF-Pulse Oil reports $8 mln unit financing
* Pulse Oil Corp. Announces $8 million unit financing to acquire oil and gas assets, restart production and commence horizontal drilling
Feb 6 2C Partners SA :
* Said on Thursday that FY 2014 revenue 9.3 million zlotys ($2.6 million) versus 4 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating profit 7.3 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net profit 4.9 million zlotys versus 420,197 zlotys a year earlier
($1 = 3.6321 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Toronto home prices and new listings surged in April while sales fell, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the market may be starting to rebalance after new housing rules were put it place amid fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.