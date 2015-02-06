BRIEF-Sprint unveils first "All-Wireless Small Cell"
* Sprint corp says unveiled sprint magic box, an all-wireless small cell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Note publ AB :
* Q4 net sales 248.1 million Swedish crowns ($30.08 million) versus 255.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 8.1 million crowns versus 9.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pretax profit 8.1 million crowns versus 6.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.50 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2474 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprint corp says unveiled sprint magic box, an all-wireless small cell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co says on track to close merger with AT&T before 2017 end (Adds background, shares)