UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
Feb 6 Unlimited Travel Group UTG publ AB :
* Q4 revenue 141.4 million Swedish crowns ($17.15 million) versus proforma 127.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITA 9.8 million crowns versus proforma 12.2 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.20 crowns per share for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2470 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)