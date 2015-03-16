BRIEF-TalkPool sees improved forecast in Germany through organic growth
* IMPROVED FORECAST FOR TALKPOOL IN GERMANY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH
March 16 MGI France SA :
* FY revenue of 34.4 million euros ($36.2 million) versus 29.9 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 6.3 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago
* Is confident in its ability to deliver on all FY 2015 a double-digit growth associated with a further increase of its results Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMPROVED FORECAST FOR TALKPOOL IN GERMANY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH
BERLIN, May 5 Europe's aviation safety authorities have proposed rules for operating small drones that include requirements for geo-fencing technology to prevent them from straying into banned areas and a "dos and don'ts" leaflet to be inserted in retail packaging.