March 16 Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :

* Reported on Friday turnover up 20 percent to 65.2 million euros ($68.6 million) in financial year 2014 versus year ago

* FY 2014 net loss at 2 million euros versus loss 4 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA up 38 percent at 2.3 million euros versus year ago

* FY 2014 operating profit of 2.3 million euros versus operating loss 1.8 million euros year ago

* Foreign markets grew 33 percent in FY 2014 driven by good performance of the ceramic segment

* Export markets represents 62 percent of group's FY 2014 turnover

