BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings securs sole distribution right of a medicine
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
March 16 Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Reported on Friday turnover up 20 percent to 65.2 million euros ($68.6 million) in financial year 2014 versus year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 2 million euros versus loss 4 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA up 38 percent at 2.3 million euros versus year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit of 2.3 million euros versus operating loss 1.8 million euros year ago
* Foreign markets grew 33 percent in FY 2014 driven by good performance of the ceramic segment
* Export markets represents 62 percent of group's FY 2014 turnover
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd