BAGHDAD, March 16 Iraq needs more airstrikes to
dislodge Islamic State militants from Tikrit, senior officials
said on Monday, as the campaign to retake Saddam Hussein's home
city stalled for a fourth day due to homemade bombs and booby
traps.
Iraqi security forces and mainly Shi'ite militia pushed into
Tikrit last week but have struggled to advance against the
militants who are holed up in a vast complex of palaces built
when Saddam was in power.
Government forces are in control of the northern Qadisiya
district as well as the southern and western outskirts of the
city, trapping the militants in an area bounded by the river
that runs through Tikrit.
"We need air support from any force that can work with us
against IS," Deputy Minister of Defense Ibrahim al-Ilami told
Reuters, declining to say whether he meant from the U.S.-led
coalition or Iran, which is playing a role in the assault.
The U.S.-led coalition has been conspicuously absent from
the offensive, the biggest to be undertaken by Iraqi forces
since Islamic State overran around a third of the country last
summer including Tikrit.
More than 20,000 troops and Iranian-backed Shi'ite militia
are taking part in the operation, which began two weeks ago,
supported by a relatively small contingent of Sunni fighters
from the area.
"We have been saying we need more air support for all of the
operations," the Prime Minister's spokesman Raid Jubbouri told
Reuters. "We welcome air support for all our campaigns against
IS."
(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)