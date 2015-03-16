GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
March 16 Sanofi SA :
* Announced on Sunday the 18-month results of a Phase 3 long term trial with praluent (alirocumab) with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* In the ODYSSEY LONG TERM trial, Praluent 150 mg every two weeks reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C or "bad" cholesterol) by an additional 62 percent at week 24 when compared to placebo, the primary efficacy endpoint of the study, with consistent LDL-C lowering maintained over 78 weeks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, and went over a hillside on Friday, officials said.