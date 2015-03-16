March 16 Centurion Finance SA :

* Said on Saturday that a company in which it holds 75 pct stake, PMG Concept Sp. z o. o., signed 4.8 million zloty ($1.22 million) net contract

* The contract is for construction works for Tauron Dystrybucja SA which are to be completed by Dec. 31, 2016

