Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ACS Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios SA

(ACS)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 1,2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.4280

Spread 271.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 1,2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP & RBS

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

