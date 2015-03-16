India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ACS Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios SA
(ACS)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 1,2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.4280
Spread 271.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 1,2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP & RBS
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
LONDON, May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.