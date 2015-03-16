BRIEF-ATM recommends not to pay dividend for 2016
Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years
March 16 Travel Technology Interactive SA :
* Raises 250,000 euros ($264,900) through issue of convertible bonds with warrants attached
Bonds issued for 3 years and 9 months and pay interest at 5 pct per year ($1 = 0.9438 euros)
ATHENS, May 5 Power theft is costing Greece's dominant power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) about 170 million euros ($187 million) in lost income each year, it said on Friday, citing estimates by Greek energy regulator.