BRIEF-Rici Health appoints Wang Yan as new CFO
* Wang Yan was appointed as chief financial officer of company
March 16 Audika Groupe SA :
* FY revenue 98.7 million euros, up 3.4 pct
* FY EBITDA 15.7 million euros, up 35.1 pct
* Expects to expand store network with 10 new stores in France and one in Belgium in H1 2015, bringing network to more than 470 in France and 7 in Belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.