BRIEF-Atrion Q1 earnings per share $5.36
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million
March 17 Esperite N.V. :
* Reports a FY revenue of 27.6 million euros ($29.13 million) versus 29.8 million euros year ago
* FY underlying net loss of 3.3 million euros versus a loss of 2.4 million euros year ago
* For 2015, forecasts sustained growth on cryopreservation and storage activity at around 29 million euros revenues
* For 2015 expects sustained growth of 7 million euros revenues in genomics predictive medicine division on its first full year of operations
* Expects for FY 2015 total revenues of about 36 million euros
* Sales forecast for the products Tranquility and Serenity are in excess of 10,000 units in 2015
* As for the cryo-preservation business, the birth rate decline in markets served will limit growth in FY 2015
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.