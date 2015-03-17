BRIEF-Atrion Q1 earnings per share $5.36
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March Mercator Medical SA :
* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.25 zloty per share
* FY 2014 operating revenue 169.4 million zlotys ($43.4 million) versus 149.0 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating profit 13.1 million zlotys versus 11.6 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net profit 10.0 million zlotys versus 6.9 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9003 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.