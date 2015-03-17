BRIEF-Gannett sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share
March 17Esprinet SpA :
* Reported on Monday consolidated full year 2014 revenue of 2,291.1 million euros ($2.43 billion), up 14 pct versus 2,003.0 million euros as at Dec. 31, 2013
* FY 2014 EBIT 41.1 million euros, up 20 pct versus 34.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net income of 26.8 million euros, up 16 pct versus 23.1 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.125 euro per share
* For 2015 expects a significant revenue growth and a general increase in profitability
* FalconStor announces it expects trading of its common stock will be moved from nasdaq to OTC Market Group's OTCQX Marketplace