March 17Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 68.3 million euros ($72.32 million), up by 33.8 pct from 51.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBIT of 14.5 million euros, up 160.1 pct from 5.6 million euros year ago

* FY net income of 9.9 million euros, up 159.1 pct from 3.8 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.12 euro per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)