BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 17 De Molen :
* Said on Monday that Slawomir Cichanowicz replaces Wojciech Skiba as the company's chairman of the management board as of March 16
* Wojciech Skiba got dismissed on March 16
* Whole Foods Market - John B. Elstrott, Morris Siegel, JONATHAN D. SOKOLOFF, Dr. Ralph Z. Sorenson and William A. Tindell, III resigned from board of co