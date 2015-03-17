BRIEF-Gannett sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share
March 17 VSG Vange Software Group AG :
* Said on Monday in FY 2014, contract amount total is CNY 457.76 million ($73.23 million), up about 6 pct compared with the year in 2013
($1 = 6.2508 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FalconStor announces it expects trading of its common stock will be moved from nasdaq to OTC Market Group's OTCQX Marketplace