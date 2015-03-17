BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 17Agronomia SpA :
* Said on Monday its shareholders' meeting appointed new board of directors
* The board consists of four members and will remain in office for three years, until the approval of the financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2017
* Said Giovanni Maria Varriale was appointed as Chairman of the board of directors
* Following the shareholders' meeting, the new board of directors has appointed Guglielmo Alessio as chief executive officer of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Whole Foods Market - John B. Elstrott, Morris Siegel, JONATHAN D. SOKOLOFF, Dr. Ralph Z. Sorenson and William A. Tindell, III resigned from board of co Source text: [http://bit.ly/2r17CEi] Further company coverage: