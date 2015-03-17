March 17Agronomia SpA :

* Said on Monday its shareholders' meeting appointed new board of directors

* The board consists of four members and will remain in office for three years, until the approval of the financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2017

* Said Giovanni Maria Varriale was appointed as Chairman of the board of directors

* Following the shareholders' meeting, the new board of directors has appointed Guglielmo Alessio as chief executive officer of the company

(Gdynia Newsroom)