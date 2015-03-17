BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.10
* Innovative Industrial Properties reports first quarter 2017 results
March 17 Akelius Residential publ AB :
* Says buys 40 apartments in London
* Property Cotton Lofts with 40 apartments is located in Hackney in London
* Says property value is 21 million pounds ($31.05 million)
($1 = 0.6764 pounds)
* Capitala finance corp. Prices public offering of $70.0 million 6.00% notes due 2022