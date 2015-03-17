BRIEF-STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27
* STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has set the final spread on its March 2032 benchmark at 10bp over the 3.5% March 2030 BTP, according to a lead.
Guidance was 11bp area and initial price thoughts 12bp area.
Order books are over EUR15bn, which includes EUR2.75bn of interest from the joint lead managers.
The Baa2/BBB-/BBB/AL rated sovereign mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, MPS Capital Services and Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday for the euro-denominated syndicated benchmark.
The transaction is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti)
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.