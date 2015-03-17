LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has set the final spread on its March 2032 benchmark at 10bp over the 3.5% March 2030 BTP, according to a lead.

Guidance was 11bp area and initial price thoughts 12bp area.

Order books are over EUR15bn, which includes EUR2.75bn of interest from the joint lead managers.

The Baa2/BBB-/BBB/AL rated sovereign mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, MPS Capital Services and Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday for the euro-denominated syndicated benchmark.

The transaction is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti)