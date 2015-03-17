BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings reports Q1 revenue $32 million versus
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - Reiterates full-year ebitda outlook/increases full-year cash-flow outlook
March 17 Abpol Company Polska SA :
* Said on Monday that Emilian Stawecki bought 400,000 of the company's shares (which equals to 9.65 pct stake)
* Stawecki had not owned any of the company's shares prior to the transaction Source text for Eikon:
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended narrowly mixed on Wednesday, with most contracts trimming earlier steep losses in technically driven trade as wholesale beef prices continued to rise, traders and analysts said. Thinly traded feeder cattle futures were mostly 1 percent lower. Lean hogs declined after reaching a roughly one-month high on Tuesday, dragged down by recent losses in cattle. "It's more technical than fu