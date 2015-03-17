RPT-New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
March 17 Euronext:
* CRCAM d'Ille-et-Vilaine SC to pay ordinary dividend of 2.97 euros ($3) per depository receipt
* Dividend ex date is May 20, 2015 and payment date is May 22, 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.