* FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for second quarter
March 17 Small Cap Danmark A/S :
* FY net loss 43.6 million Danish crowns ($6.21 million) versus profit 64.1 million crowns year ago
* FY pretax loss 33.6 million crowns versus profit 67.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 3 crowns per share ($1 = 7.0188 Danish crowns)
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock