LONDON, March 24 Ukraine is trying to persuade bondholders to restructure debt to allow it to plug a $15.3 billion funding gap in a $40 billion bailout package led by the International Monetary Fund.

For an article on Ukraine's restructuring options click

Here is a list of bonds issued by the sovereign and by state-run companies that mature between 2015-2018:

Maturity Coupon Currency Stock (mln) Ukraine 23-Sep-15 6.875 USD 500 Ukraine 13-Oct-15 4.950 EUR 680 Ukraine 20-Dec-15 5.000 USD 3000 Ukraine 17-Jun-16 6.250 USD 1250 Ukraine 21-Nov-16 6.580 USD 1000 Ukraine 24-Jul-17 9.250 USD 2600 Ukraine 14-Nov-17 6.750 USD 700 Ukraine 23-Sep-20 7.750 USD 1500 Ukraine 23-Feb-21 7.950 USD 1500 Ukraine 28-Nov-22 7.800 USD 2250 Ukraine 17-Apr-23 7.500 USD 1250 UKRINF 3-Nov-17 8.375 USD 570

7-Dec-17 9.000 USD 550

20-Apr-18 7.400 USD 690 Kiev 6-Nov-15 8.000 USD 250

11-Jul-16 9.375 USD 300 Eximuk 27-Apr-15 8.375 USD 750

9-Feb-16 5.793 USD 130

22-Jan-18 8.750 USD 600 OSCHAD 10-Mar-16 8.250 USD 700

20-Mar-18 8.875 USD 500 SOURCE: Deutsche Bank (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by David Stamp)