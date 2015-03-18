March 18 Zastal SA :

* Said on Tuesday that in a transaction on March 11 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI) sold 10,064,848 shares (30.04 percent stake) in company

* After the transaction, Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA does not own any shares of the company

