BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
March 18 Zastal SA :
* Said on Tuesday that in a transaction on March 11 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI) sold 10,064,848 shares (30.04 percent stake) in company
* After the transaction, Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA does not own any shares of the company
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction