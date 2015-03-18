March 18 Hi Media SA :

* FY EBITDA loss of 4.6 million euros ($4.9 million) versus profit of 10.7 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 165.8 million euros versus 184.3 million euros year ago

* FY operating income at 14.9 million euros and net income group share at 6.3 million euros

* Has set as an objective to revive global growth of turnover, which should reach 85 million euros to 90 million euros for online advertising

* Targets significant improvement of its operating profitability with an EBITDA between loss of 3 million euros and loss of 1 million euros in 2015 for online advertising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)