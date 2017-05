March 18TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 consolidated revenue of 43.4 million euros ($45.98 million), in line with 2013 revenue of 43.6 million euros

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 2.9 million euros versus 3.3 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 net loss of 6.3 million euros versus net loss of 4.2 million euros year ago

* Proposes not to pay dividend

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)