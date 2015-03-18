March 18Beni Stabili SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it will enter into a private placement transaction, issuing senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of 125 million euros ($132.38 million)

* The Notes will be issued with a minimum denomination of 100,000 euros, a maturity of 7 years and a fixed coupon of 2.125 pct per year

* The issue and settlement date for the Notes is expected to be 30 March

* On or about the issue date, the Notes will be listed on the official list of the Irish Stock Exchange and will be admitted to trading on its regulated market

* The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used by the Company to refinance existing indebtedness expiring in 2016 and for general corporate purposes

