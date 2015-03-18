LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Repsol has launched a 2bn dual-tranche euro hybrid bond, a lead manager said.

The Spanish oil major plans to allocate and price a 1bn perpetual non-callable for six years at 3.875%, and a 1bn 60-year non-call 10-year at 4.5%. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Anil Mayre)