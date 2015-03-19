BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
March 19 Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA :
* Said on Wednesday that FY 2014 revenue was 1.69 billion zlotys ($436.52 million) versus 1.9 billion zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net profit 22.6 million zlotys versus 22.9 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating profit 31.7 million zlotys versus 38.5 million zlotys a year earlier
* Plans to use FY 2014 net profit to cover losses from the previous years and for reserve capital
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8715 zlotys)
Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11