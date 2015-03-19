BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 19 Grupo Media Capital SGPS SA :
* Announced on Wednesday the dividend payment of 0.1872 euros per share regarding FY 2014



* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million