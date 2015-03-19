BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Delticom AG :
* Revenues and EBITDA 2014 within the forecasted corridor
* FY net profit 2.9 million euros ($3.12 million) versus 11.6 million euros year ago
* Dividend 0.25 euros per share
* Aims to generate revenues in 2015 financial year that are at least on a par with 2014
* Aiming to match at least 2014 EBITDA in 2015 in absolute terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)