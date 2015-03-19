BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 19 Xsystem SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed in a consortium with TARR Centrum Innowacyjnosci 1.5 million zloty ($389,100) net deal with the Government Legislation Centre
* The contract is for a delivery of e-RPL system (Government Legislation Process system)and also for related workshops and system maintenance
($1 = 3.8550 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million