PARIS, March 19 Bulgari is confident of
double-digit sales growth in 2015 on a like-for-like basis, the
head of luxury group LVMH's watch and jewellery making
business Bulgari said on Thursday.
"We had a very good beginning of the year so all else
remaining equal we think that we will do better this year than
in 2014 with a double digit growth rate," Chief executive
Jean-Christophe Babin told Reuters at the Baselworld watch and
jewellery fair.
Bulgari is the world number-three watch and jewellery brand
behind Richemont's Cartier and Tiffany.
LVMH does not publish actual growth rates for individual
brands.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Blaise Robinson)