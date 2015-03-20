BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20IQ Partners SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 revenue of 21.9 million zlotys versus 15.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of 225,000 versus net profit of 5.9 million zlotys year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres