March 20Orphee SA :

* Reported on Thursday that TTL 1 Sp. z o.o has lowered its stake in the company to 13.92 pct (5,372,808 shares)from 15 pct previously held

* Said that it received from IPOPEMA Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych information that Towarzystwo TOTAL Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety (TOTAL FIZ) has lowered its stake in the company to 17.24 pct (6,654,728shares)from 20.4 pct previously held

* Said TTL 1 Sp. z o.o is a subsidiary of TOTAL FIZ

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)