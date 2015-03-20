BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20CPD SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 revenue of 15.1 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus 13.9 million zlotys year ago
* FY net profit was 104.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 40.5 million zlotys year ago
* Said net profit affected by positive result of the valuation of investment properties for about 114.8 million zlotys, following change of investment assignment of land plot in Ursus
($1 = 3.8622 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres