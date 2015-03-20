March 20CPD SA :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 revenue of 15.1 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus 13.9 million zlotys year ago

* FY net profit was 104.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 40.5 million zlotys year ago

* Said net profit affected by positive result of the valuation of investment properties for about 114.8 million zlotys, following change of investment assignment of land plot in Ursus

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8622 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)