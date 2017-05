March 23Basic Net SpA :

* Reported on Friday full year 2014 consolidated net profit of 12.4 million euros ($13.41 million) versus 4.5 million euros a year ago

* Proposed payout of the dividend of 3.9 million euros or 0.07 euro per share

* Full year 2014 consolidated sales are 446.8 million euros

* Full year 2014 EBIT is 23 million euros, up 87.94 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

