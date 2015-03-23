BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million
March 23Tech-Value SpA :
* Reported on Friday FY 2014 revenue of 8.15 million euros ($8.82 million), up 13.5 pct year on year
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 1.54 million euros, up 18 pct versus 1.79 million euros in 2013
* FY net profit of 165,729 euro down by 67.1 pct versus 503,761 euros year ago
* Proposed dividend of 0.02 euro per share
($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11