BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million
March 23Exprivia SpA :
* Said on Friday that its board of directors resolved to call jointly the ordinary shareholders' meeting, and the extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve proposals for amendment to company's By-Laws
* The amendment will introduce the double vote per share held by the same shareholder for an ongoing period of no less than 24 months
* The shareholders' meeting have been called for April 22 on first call and on April 23 in the second call

(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11