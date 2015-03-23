BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million
March 23 One 2 One SA :
* Said on Friday FY 2014 revenue 0.0 zlotys versus 15,000 zlotys ($3,907) year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 4.7 million zlotys versus loss 3 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8390 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11