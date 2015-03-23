BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million
March 23 CAM Media SA :
* Said on Friday FY 2014 revenue 52.4 million zlotys ($13.6 million) versus 41.4 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 60,911 zlotys versus loss 7.4 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit 2.6 million zlotys versus loss 5.2 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8405 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11