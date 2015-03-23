March 23 MNI SA and Hyperion SA :

* MNI said on Saturday that its unit, MNI Centrum Uslug SA, signed a conditional offer to sell telecommunication assets for 68 million zlotys net ($17.9 million) to Hyperion SA

* Following a pledge established on the telecommunication assets under the credit agreements with mBank SA and Bank Zachodni WBK SA (the banks) from Dec. 7, 2007, the agreement will enter into force after the consent of the banks

* Hyperion, following the acquisition, plans to modernise, enlarge and integrate Lesser Poland's Broadband network using, among others, funding from the EU for 2015-2020

* Hyperion expects to reach EBITDA from the telecommunication operations of 12 million zlotys per annum

* Following transaction MNI expects to report EBITDA from telecommunication operations of about 18 million zlotys, lower by 10 million zlotys to 12 million zlotys

($1 = 3.7968 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)