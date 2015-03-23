March 23 MNI SA and Hyperion SA
* MNI said on Saturday that its unit, MNI Centrum Uslug SA,
signed a conditional offer to sell telecommunication assets for
68 million zlotys net ($17.9 million) to Hyperion SA
* Following a pledge established on the telecommunication
assets under the credit agreements with mBank SA and Bank
Zachodni WBK SA (the banks) from Dec. 7, 2007, the agreement
will enter into force after the consent of the banks
* Hyperion, following the acquisition, plans to modernise,
enlarge and integrate Lesser Poland's Broadband network using,
among others, funding from the EU for 2015-2020
* Hyperion expects to reach EBITDA from the
telecommunication operations of 12 million zlotys per annum
* Following transaction MNI expects to report EBITDA from
telecommunication operations of about 18 million zlotys, lower
by 10 million zlotys to 12 million zlotys
($1 = 3.7968 zlotys)
